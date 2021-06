With just a few days left before the series’ premiere on Disney+, the first critics have weighed in on Marvel’s Loki, the third TV series in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to the first batch of social reviews — some critics got early access to the first two episodes of the show’s six-part season — the show is easily the equal of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. According to several of the reviews, it’s hands down the best of the bunch so far.