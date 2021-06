A significant milestone in Britain's post-Brexit future, and Australia's continuing program of free trade agreements, has been reached with the announcement on 15th June of the "Agreement in Principle" (AIP) on the terms of an Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) – Britain's first bilateral trade deal to be negotiated from scratch since it left the European Union in 2020. This follows five years of discussion and while further negotiations are required to finalise the text of the agreement, the preliminary AIP outlines at a high level the key changes which aim to boost access for businesses and workers between both countries to drive economic growth and job creation.