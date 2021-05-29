Alleged HarmonyOS update list reveals first batch of Huawei devices migrating to the platform

Huawei's HarmonyOS is right around the corner at this point, with an official unveiling event set for June 2. The Chinese giant has major plans for its Android alternative, with a goal to have it running on 300 million devices by the end of the year. Some part of that massive figure will surely come from brand new device sales. For one, Huawei has been posting teasers for the June 2 event with hints for the upcoming MatePad Pro 2, as well as the Huawei Watch 3 - both slated to be among the first to run HarmonyOS out of the box.