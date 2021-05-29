Board should decide who keeps office keys
Q: Our self-managed association has an on-site office. Association books and records are stored in the office. After a hotly contested election where most of the board members were replaced, the former board members did not return their keys to the on-site office. The new board president had the lock changed on the office door, and he currently has the only key. Should all board members be provided a key to the association's office?www.dhbusinessledger.com