Board should decide who keeps office keys

By David M. Bendoff
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 17 days ago

Q: Our self-managed association has an on-site office. Association books and records are stored in the office. After a hotly contested election where most of the board members were replaced, the former board members did not return their keys to the on-site office. The new board president had the lock changed on the office door, and he currently has the only key. Should all board members be provided a key to the association's office?

Daily Herald Business Ledger

Roles of association officers

Q: Can you provide a description of the role of officers in homeowners associations?. A: The president, secretary and treasurer are offices required by the Illinois Condominium Property Act and the Illinois Common Interest Community Association Act. The governing documents for some associations also provide for the office of vice president, or such other officers as the board may appoint.
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Unpermitted conversion warrants consideration

Q: I've been renting a home for four years and would like to buy it from the landlords. The building was originally a garage and was converted to a dwelling before permits were required. Recently, the owners added a foundation to an unpermitted addition and did not obtain a permit for the work. I expressed concern, but the work just proceeded. Should I go ahead with the purchase and deal with the county if problems arise later, or is that too risky?
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Starbucks proposed for Mundelein

The Mundelein village board will meet Monday to discuss a plan for a Starbucks coffee shop in Hawley Lake Plaza, which is on the northwest corner of Route 45 and Hawley Street. The proposal calls for the shop to have a drive-through window, which requires a special use permit from...
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Construction company recognized for supporting Camp Mathieu

WHEATON -- The Off the Street Club is recognizing a Chicago construction company that helped make repairs at its summer camp, Camp Mathieu in Wheaton. Off the Street Club, Chicago's oldest boys and girls club, serves more than 3,000 kids in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood. In addition to after-school programs, tutoring and other programs, the club operates a summer camp at Camp Mathieu.
Daily Herald

Support providers need competitive wage

As communities throughout the state begin returning to normal, it is vital we do not leave behind people with developmental disabilities. A growing funding shortfall has dropped Illinois to 47th in the nation when it comes to funding services and programs that empower and support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Northbrook, ILChicago Tribune

Northbrook volunteers help pick up litter at sites around the village: ‘It’s pretty doggone satisfying’

Northbrook residents donned safety vests and toted garbage bags around town Saturday during the second annual Clean Up Northbrook event. Organized by the Northbrook Civic Foundation, about 75 people participated in volunteer shifts to help clean up at about 15 locations around town. The foundation and the village of Northbrook provided safety vests, garbage bags and garbage pickup sticks to the volunteers.