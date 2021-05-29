Cancel
[New Movie] "The Florist"

HanCinema
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKorean movie "The Florist" added to HanCinema database. With Seung Ha, Sang Woo, Sung Yeon, Kang Min-woo, So Jeong,... Moon-sook is about to pay off his loan and do something but Tae-ho, a villain customer, tears Ji-woo's ass, the only girl and the ace in the store. It became a situation where he has to go into debt again because there's no lady. After many twists and turns, Moon-sook seeks Sae-rom but she refuses to act with another man because she is in love with her master Joon-yeong at first sight. Moon-sook, who has 10 years of experience as a pimp, tries to take Sae-rom away from Joon-yeong. After all the obstacles, as he was about to open a business, villain Tae-ho re-appears.

www.hancinema.net
