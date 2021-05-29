[New Movie] "The Florist"

Wowowowow, what a huge casting new for K-ent and the expansion of the next generation of South Korean stars. Plenty have broken into Hollywood such as Lee Byung Hun and Bae Doo Na but not yet the current crop of K-drama big names until now. Park Seo Joon has reportedly been cast in the upcoming big budget MCU movie The Marvels, which will be the follow up movie to Captain Marvel and will expand beyond Brie Larson’s lead into additional supporting roles around her Captain Marvel character. Park Seo Joon’s agency is issuing a no comment to this casting likely due to it being released when it may be intended as a surprise. He’ll be the second South Korean star to join the MCU with Ma Dong Seok (English name Don Lee) cast as a member of the ensemble sprawling MCU film The Eternals directed by recent Oscar Best Director winner Chloe Zhao. Park Seo Joon will reportedly fly to Hollywood right after he wraps filming on the K-movie Concrete Utopia. Another cute tidbit is that The Marvels director Nia DaCosta watched Itaewon Class and reportedly cast Park Seo Joon because she loved him in the drama so much. Nice!