Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Bob Costas Shares Olympic Broadcasting Secrets on "Real Time With Bill Maher"

By Tobias Carroll
wiltonbulletin.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the applause that greeted the show’s host when he took to the stage went on for a little longer than usual. Maher himself seemed a little surprised by it, but it didn’t seem all that shocking — Maher had, after all, tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, hence his absence from the airwaves since then.

www.wiltonbulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Carville
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Bob Barker
Person
Bob Costas
Person
Bill Maher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Time With Bill Maher#Olympics#Senate#Republicans#Capitol#Democrats#Insidehook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Republican Party
Country
Norway
News Break
Olympic Games
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Societytucson.com

Letter: Bill Maher says liberals suffer from 'progressophobia'

On his HBO show Real Time, Bill Maher described Progressive Democrats as having 'progressophobia', a brain disorder that strikes liberals and makes them incapable of recognizing progress. Maher cited progress on women's voting, gay/lesbian marriage, interracial marriage, legalizing of marijuana, racial advances, etc. He lamented that liberals intentionally ignore this and have 'progressophobia.' Maher related that 'There is a recurrent theme by liberals, that things have never been worse. Saying that White power and privilege is at an all-time high is just ridiculous. A growing belief that Whiteness as a malady and White people as irredeemable, giving up on a colorblind society -- only if you believe we've made no progress does any of that make sense. It's not a sin, and it's certainly not inaccurate, to say we've come a long way, baby. Not mission accomplished, just a long way.' Maher made a plea to liberals 'to find a cure to this progressive allergy to acknowledging societal advances' and stop the.
Entertainmentksgf.com

Nick Reed PODCAST: 06.14 – Bill Maher on ‘Progressophobia’

Nick Reed talks about a variety of topics in the news, including:. Saturday marked the 5 year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting that left 49 people dead. Many people STILL believe the venue was targeted because it was gay nightclub. The 911 call from the shooter has been released....
CelebritiesDecider

Nikki Glaser Talks Coming to Terms with Cancel Culture on HBO’s ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’

On the latest episode of HBO‘s Real Time with Bill Maher, the show’s host was visited by comedian Nikki Glaser to discuss stand-up and cancel culture. Sitting six feet apart, Glaser joined Maher just a day before the Real Time host left for his first stand-up tour in over a year, and the two used their time to swap stories and perspectives on facing cancel culture today as a comedian.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg Will Recap the Olympics in Peacock Comedy Series

Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg are apparently “Olympics enthusiasts,” according to Peacock, and will recap the Tokyo Olympics for the NBCUniversal streaming service. Peacock describes new series “Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg” as a “hilariously funny commentary series,” in which the duo “will recap the Olympics’ most impressive displays of athleticism, as well as the moments that don’t go as planned.” It’s not clear yet when the show will air, or how frequently.
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

The hosts who replaced Rush Limbaugh just aired their first segment and it’s embarrassing

For decades, Rush Limbaugh was the lightning-rod of American political discourse. His racist invective, homophobic bile, and misogynistic tirades drew scorn and controversy, and even inspired a massive advertiser boycott. Limbaugh’s legendary toxicity even supplanted my income for a spell: In 2011 and 2012, a Democratic operative paid me to call into Rush Limbaugh’s show and debate him. I was given bonuses whenever Limbaugh got flustered and the segment went viral. Even in death, Rush Limbaugh was polarizing — Fox News spent the day broadcasting hagiographies of him, and leftist Twitter made the macabre hashtag #RotInHellRush trend.Given that history of...
Politicswopular.com

Bill Maher Scolds Progressives For Their Relentless, Hyperbolic Negativity

Perhaps Maher is slowly, ever so slowly, being mugged by reality. UNK the , . of and in " a to was is ) ( for as on by he with 's that at from his it an were are which this also be has or : had first one their its new after but who not they have – ; her she ' two been other when there all % during into school time may years more most only over city some world would where later up such used many can state about national out known university united then made ...
EntertainmentAmerican Thinker

Bill Maher continues to give voice to rational leftists

It’s doubtful that Bill Maher will ever change his politics. He believes absolutely in fundamental leftist principles about how government should operate (and, of course, abortion). However, he’s not a fool and he realizes that leftists, drunk with power, have become their own worst enemies. Most recently, he went after Lin-Manuel Miranda, the talented composer of Hamilton, because Miranda groveled after the leftist mob attacked him for having the wrong colored people in the film adaption of his musical, In the Heights.
POTUSAOL Corp

Geraldo defends Kamala Harris after Fox News co-host insults her: 'That's so mean'

Fox News correspondent at-large Geraldo Rivera was the only one on The Five to come to the defense of Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday. Harris has taken heat from both sides of the aisle, though for different reasons, during her trip to Guatemala to address the root cause of the situation at the southern border. Rivera drew a scoff from one of his off-camera co-stars as he began to speak of Harris.
California Statewhatreallyhappened.com

Bill Maher Threatens to Leave California: You ‘Love to Be Up Everybody’s Ass’ But Can’t Manage Droughts and Wildfires

Comedian Bill Maher has not-so-jokingly threatened to leave California, arguing that the state continues to mismanage its water supply in the face of chronic droughts and wildfires. On Friday’s episode of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the Los Angeles-based comedian launched a tirade against California’s water mismanagement as well...
California Statediscoverthenetworks.org

Maher: CA ‘Loves to Be Up Everybody’s Ass All the Time’

Friday on HBO’s Real Time, host and comedian Bill Maher joked about leaving California because although the state “just loves to be up everybody’s ass all the time,” its incompetent handling of droughts and wildfires is dangerous. “For a state that just loves to be up everybody’s ass all the...