Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

DMX & Snoop Dogg Channel Marvin Gaye On "Take Control"

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDMX is one of the most beloved figures in hip-hop history. His passing has brought great sadness to the hip-hop community, and over the past month or so, fans have been wondering if and when posthumous material would be released. When Swizz Beatz announced he would be executive producing an album called Exodus, there was a lot to be excited about. Fans were heavily anticipating the arrival of the project and on Friday, Swizz and X's estate delivered. Numerous songs have made a great first impression, including "Take Control" which features Snoop Dogg, and even a Marvin Gaye sample.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Marvin Gaye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmx#Song Lyrics#Dmx Snoop Dogg Channel#Hip Hop History#Numerous Songs#Posthumous Material#Vibe#Storytelling#Intimate Directions#Sexual Healing#Topic#Exodus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshomenewshere.com

Snoop Dogg lands consultancy role at Def Jam

Snoop Dogg is joining Def Jam as a strategic consultant. The ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ hitmaker will be working at the record label in a newly-created role as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant, which will see him work across their executive team and artist roster, with an “immediate focus” on A&R and creative development.
Theater & Dancekmuw.org

Get In The Groove With Darryl Anders, Maysa, Marvin Gaye & More

Coming up on Soulsations, hear a brand new R&B tune from Darryl Anders' AgapeSoul featuring Maysa. We'll also get you in the groove with Marvin Gaye, Sister Sledge, and a fun dance song from Natalie Cole en Español. The legendary Al Green brings us his rendition of The Clark Sisters' famed gospel tune "You Brought The Sunshine". Plus, this week's DoubleTake features a gem from 1978: "What You Won't Do For Love" by Bobby Caldwell and a cover by Drivetime featuring Justin Guarini.
Celebritiesb975.com

Rap superstar Snoop Dogg takes executive role at Def Jam

PARIS (Reuters) – Rap superstar Snoop Dogg is joining the legendary hip hop label Def Jam Recordings as executive creative and strategic consultant, the U.S. company said on Monday. Def Jam, owned by Universal Music, has been home to some of hip-hop’s most pioneering artists, from Public Enemy to LL...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Takes On Advisor Role At Def Jam

Just when you thought Snoop Dogg has done it all, he goes and accomplishes another career milestone. There's a reason many have often used the "completed the main game and is now doing the side-quests" meme when referring to the Doggfather. Today, a new development has been confirmed, as Snoop has officially taken on a new role at Def Jam Records.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Looks Great On His First Day As A Def Jam Executive

Snoop Dogg has been making some major moves in the last few days. On Monday, it was announced that the legendary rapper had taken on a role at Def Jam as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant. Two days later, news broke that he had formally appointed his wife, Shante Broadus, as his manager. With all of the steps that Uncle Snoop is taking for his future, he's making sure to keep all of his fans in the loop, updating his socials with tons of pictures in his boss 'fit.
CelebritiesPosted by
Blavity

Snoop Dogg Has Made His Wife, Shante Broadus, His Manger

Snoop Dogg just appointed his wife, Shante Broadus, as his new official manager, according to PR Newswire. The appointment comes as the rapper, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., joins Def Jam Recordings as an executive creative and strategic consultant. "The industry at large is seeing a major shift in more...
MusicPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

55 Years Ago: How ‘Moods of Marvin Gaye’ Changed Everything

Marvin Gaye actually revealed himself as more than the typical Motown factory drone well before 1971's What's Going On. He just hadn't quite harnessed those ambitions yet. A desire to break the mold, to confound popular music's built-in expectations, eventually led Gaye to frank musical discussions about war, the environment and social justice. When Moods of Marvin Gaye arrived on May 23, 1966, however, he was still engaged in the dead-end pursuit of becoming a celebrated interpreter of the Great American Songbook.
Celebritieshiphoplately.com

Snoop Dogg Has a New Job At Def Jam

Snoop Dogg has gone from problematic gangsta rapper with a murder case to America's beloved, beer-selling uncle. He's about to add another impressive line to his resume: Record executive. Snoop is joining Def Jam as executive creative and strategic consultant. The role will be based out of LA and focus...
Musickissfmdetroit.com

Congrats Snoop Dogg! Detroit is Proud

One of the west coast’s finest has landed yet another new job. Snoop Dogg has joined forces with Def Jam and is now the Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant with most of his work coming in the A&R department. In a video posted on Instagram, Snoop Dogg said he always wanted to be a part of Def Jam because they were the “holy grail” of hip-hop, but because Death Row records started on the west coast, he was unable to join.
Waco, TXfox44news.com

Snoop Dogg coming to Waco for special DJ concert

WACO, Texas – Yes, the rumors are true. According to the Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, rapper/singer/songwriter/DJ Snoop Dogg is making a special appearance in Waco. “We initially started working on it in 2019. Thought we were going to get somewhere with it in 2020. Obviously, the big nasty COVID happened,” owner Brian Brown said.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: DJ Khaled – ‘Body in Motion’ (featuring Bryson Tiller, Lil Baby, & Roddy Ricch)

DJ Khaled dropped his latest album, ‘Khaled Khaled,’ on April 30 and in the time since has unveiled six music videos in its support: “We Going Crazy” with H.E.R. and Migos, “Where You From” featuring Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, Barrington Levy, “Thankful” with Lil Wayne and Jeremih, “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring JAY-Z, Nas, James Fauntleroy, and Beyonce, and the Lil Baby and Lil Durk-assisted “Every Chance I Get” (click here to watch them all).
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Joins Def Jam Recordings As Senior Strategic Advisor

Snoop Dogg — a top-shelf hip-hop musician, movie actor, innovative entrepreneur and dedicated philanthropist — is now adding “record label advisor” to his multi-hyphenate title. Def Jam Recordings announced Monday that Snoop would join its roster as a senior strategic advisor, claiming that the new role “will allow [Snoop] to...
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Bossing Up: Snoop Dogg Appointed To Executive Role At Def Jam Records

Snoop Dogg will be adding another notch to his already illustrious belt. The Long Beach rapper has accepted an executive role at Def Jam Records. As reported by Variety the West Coast legend will be going corporate in 2021. Today (Monday, June 7) the house that Russell Simmons built announced they have appointed the “Deep Cover” rapper to Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant. The famed label detailed their enthusiasm via a formal press release. “I have had the pleasure knowing and working with Snoop Dogg for more than twenty years. Not only does Snoop understand what it takes to be a successful artist, he is one of the most creative, strategic and entrepreneurial people I know. Snoop has a genuine passion for the label and the culture, and we are all excited to have Snoop join the Def Jam Family.” said interim Chairman and CEO interim Jeffrey Harleston.