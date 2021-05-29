DMX & Snoop Dogg Channel Marvin Gaye On "Take Control"
DMX is one of the most beloved figures in hip-hop history. His passing has brought great sadness to the hip-hop community, and over the past month or so, fans have been wondering if and when posthumous material would be released. When Swizz Beatz announced he would be executive producing an album called Exodus, there was a lot to be excited about. Fans were heavily anticipating the arrival of the project and on Friday, Swizz and X's estate delivered. Numerous songs have made a great first impression, including "Take Control" which features Snoop Dogg, and even a Marvin Gaye sample.www.hotnewhiphop.com