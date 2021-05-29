DMX & Snoop Dogg Channel Marvin Gaye On "Take Control"

Snoop Dogg will be adding another notch to his already illustrious belt. The Long Beach rapper has accepted an executive role at Def Jam Records. As reported by Variety the West Coast legend will be going corporate in 2021. Today (Monday, June 7) the house that Russell Simmons built announced they have appointed the “Deep Cover” rapper to Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant. The famed label detailed their enthusiasm via a formal press release. “I have had the pleasure knowing and working with Snoop Dogg for more than twenty years. Not only does Snoop understand what it takes to be a successful artist, he is one of the most creative, strategic and entrepreneurial people I know. Snoop has a genuine passion for the label and the culture, and we are all excited to have Snoop join the Def Jam Family.” said interim Chairman and CEO interim Jeffrey Harleston.