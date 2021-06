The Vancouver, B.C., minor league baseball team, playing home games this year in Oregon, took five of six over Spokane.The Vancouver Canadians enter this week red-hot, taking five of six against the Spokane Indians at Ron Tonkin Field. The Canadians are playing home games at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro this year, unable to travel between their usual home base in British Columbia and other High-A West ballparks in Oregon and Washington due to COVID-19 restrictions. They have an alternating home-away schedule that mirrors the Hillsboro Hops', so while the Hops opened their season at home on May 4, the...