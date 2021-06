I love The Simpsons because I tend to think of it as an animated satire instead of as a cartoon for adults. Anyway, there is a famous episode where Homer and Marge want to send their kids to a fancy summer camp, but they can’t afford it. So, they end up sending their kids to the very cheap and safety optional summer camp Kamp Krusty. It is a hilarious episode, but it reminds me of the predicament that parents are now experiencing. Covid-19 restrictions are lapsing, summer is dawning, and parents are desperate to get the kids out of the house. So, how can you send your kid to summer camp on a budget?