Letter: Grasp reality of saving Earth

Humanity, Collective Consciousness, and Perfectionism. As discussed previously, there is no set definition for a perfect scenario. But in the philosophical sense, Perfectionism is the term used for an account of a good human life, a statement of soul human wellbeing, a moral concept. Meanwhile, it delineates political meaning. Historically, Perfectionism is correlated with ethical theories that depict human good in terms of the development of human behavior. Perfectionist Accounts of human welfare, are those that pursue to identify the goods that contribute to the value of human existence. However, the variation in values is what makes the philosophical Perfectionism an open-ended discussion. Philosophies such as Emersonian Perfectionism attempts to get a clasp on a dimension in any ethical reasoning. It is less about what to value most in life, yet more about an outline of how we come to appreciate anything in the first place. It tends to probe into the everyday quality of one’s life and the state of his essence, which is the very rudiments of what it means to be an exemplary subject.