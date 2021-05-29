Cancel
Letter: Grasp reality of saving Earth

By Ron Pulliam, Ridgefield
 27 days ago

I was once exposed to the idea that there were only two circumstances that could save the human race. One was the intermarriage of all races. The second was a threat to all from outer space. As it turns out, the threat is from inner space: the corruption that comes...

Environment

Letter: Demise of methanol plant good for Earth

Terrific news that the ill-conceived foreign-owned destructive methanol proposal is over. It never made sense. Green projects offer far more jobs than fossil fuel projects do. As for the governor changing his mind, good for him. He liked the project for a minute based on propaganda, but he quickly learned the truth. Snake-oil does not work. Neither does snake-methanol.
Reading, PA

Letter: Keep spirit of Earth Day by putting price on carbon

It was delightful to be in Reading’s City Park Sunday to celebrate Earth Day with our community. To be sure, in order to slow down climate change and save our Earth, we need all the groups and efforts we saw there. We need solar panels, city recycling, better agriculture, fair legislative districts and no more plastic water bottles. We need Sunrise, Berks Stands Up and the League of Women Voters. And we need fun and the arts and music and the fabulous fashion show from One Love. We need to do it all, from individuals to local groups to the whole nation.
Buffalo, NY

Letter: Statistics show reality of ‘white privilege’

It is unfortunate that letter writer Mark Clark finds the phrase white privilege “extremely racist.” His definition of privilege includes “a special advantage.”. This doesn’t have to mean handouts. According to Marie Beecham, “Privilege isn’t the presence of perks and benefits. It’s the absence of obstacles and barriers.”. While Clark...
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Everyone Grasps Perfection Differently - Part Four

Humanity, Collective Consciousness, and Perfectionism. As discussed previously, there is no set definition for a perfect scenario. But in the philosophical sense, Perfectionism is the term used for an account of a good human life, a statement of soul human wellbeing, a moral concept. Meanwhile, it delineates political meaning. Historically, Perfectionism is correlated with ethical theories that depict human good in terms of the development of human behavior. Perfectionist Accounts of human welfare, are those that pursue to identify the goods that contribute to the value of human existence. However, the variation in values is what makes the philosophical Perfectionism an open-ended discussion. Philosophies such as Emersonian Perfectionism attempts to get a clasp on a dimension in any ethical reasoning. It is less about what to value most in life, yet more about an outline of how we come to appreciate anything in the first place. It tends to probe into the everyday quality of one’s life and the state of his essence, which is the very rudiments of what it means to be an exemplary subject.
The 200 Words That Could Save Life on Earth

Powerful individuals behind the most devastating assaults on the environment could be put in the dock under a new legal definition of “ecocide” that a heavyweight panel of international lawyers and hardened campaigners hope will revolutionise the fight against the climate crisis. The aim is to treat ecocide – the...
LETTER: Humans not important to earth's survival

Our small solar system is in a dark, distant corner of our galaxy. If there are billions of solar systems in our galaxy and if there are billions of galaxies, then the statistical probability of not having some kind of life somewhere else in this universe is zero. Distances being so vast you most likely will never meet your neighbors. When you look at the nightly sky you realize how tiny and forgettable the earth really is.
Is your IT department sustainable? Why saving the Earth should be a priority

Expert says departments should know their carbon footprints, as well as implement policy for recycling and reuse of equipment. TechRepublic's Karen Roby spoke with Sheila Patel of Cap Gemini about enterprise IT's carbon footprint. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation. Karen Roby: Sheila, there are a lot...
"Earth 300" Is a Nuclear-Powered $700m USD Yatch That Wants to Save the World

The oceans are dying, but all could be saved thanks to Iddes Yachts‘ “Earth 300” — a $500,000,000 USD to $700,000,000 USD, nuclear-powered, 300-meter-long giga-yacht. While it may be longer than the Titanic, measure at 150 feet at its widest area, and have space for 160 scientists, 165 crew members, and 40 VIPs, the purpose of “Earth 300” isn’t to take over our oceans, but to actually save them. As you may have noticed from the word “scientists,” this yacht is to be used as a floating hub for the very best climate scientists to investigate climate change and other earth-damaging situations.
In the Light of Reality

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're curious, but you also appreciate the wonderment that comes before knowing. Finding beauty in a lingering mystery, you'll refrain from asking questions you don't want to know the answer to. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). "Measure twice and cut once" is the adage. But if you're...
Letter: Language can mess up a message, or save it

Having read with interest three letters to the editor from Joseph Quinn, Richard Packham, and Todd Vaughn, I offer a few words of non-political literary counsel. To Mr. Quinn: Study a bit about gendered languages. The German anthem does mention the words "uber alles," (my computer doesn't have an umlaut for the "u"), but the following words "in der welt" should be "in DIE welt." German uses three types of nouns -- masculine ("der"), feminine ("die"), and neuter ("das.") Confusing? You betcha. The German words for tableware -- knife, fork, and spoon -- are preceded by the three different articles of der, die, and das. A forgivable mistake, to be sure. I just want to help.
Letter: Save our parks and wildlife

Re: Guest Opinion, “Killing wildlife to see who wins,” by Ted Williams. It’s wonderful that we humans share this planet Earth with so many different plants and animals. Just as we need safe places to live, so do they. But wildlife has been pushed out of our cities, our suburbs, and most of our farmland. The only places left for them are our “public lands” — our state and national parks and forests.
The reality of separation

I just finished my second funeral this week. Since I started as a pastor I have officiated many funerals and they all have one thing in common and that is separation. Your friend or loved one dies and you are forced to face the reality that you will not see them again in this life.
As the Earth Warms

On the very first day June – for many of us the perceived start of the summer season – I was greeted with a most unsettling newspaper headline: “Climate change causes 37% of global heat deaths, study finds.”. If this were not sufficiently devastating, the article reports the following: “but...
Earth Matters

Every month on Earth Matters, we offer a puzzling satellite image. The June 2021 puzzler is above. Your challenge is to use the comments section to tell us what we are looking at, where it is, and why it is interesting. How to answer. You can use a few words...
Faith: Reach for the blessings that are within your grasp

Every day we have the opportunity to dream, to pursue our passions, to be a blessing to others, and to be blessed. So, let us see the vastness of our great potential and the many possibilities that God is setting before us and then, go after them. If we put...