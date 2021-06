Things seemed to be going San Diego’s way midway through its matchup with Chicago on Tuesday night. The Padres took the lead in the top of the fifth, scoring three runs on just six pitches off Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks thanks to a solo home run from Victor Caratini and a two-run shot from Tommy Pham. It was the first lead San Diego had in the series since Chris Paddack gave up a go-ahead two-run homer to Javier Báez in the third inning on Monday, and considering Hendricks had needed just 43 pitches to get through the first 4 2/3 innings Tuesday, it was a sorely needed boost for the club.