Middle East

Letter: Hamas started the attacks

By Ann Bardacke, Vancouver
Columbian
 27 days ago

Ken Loehlein’s letter (“Demand solutions in Israel,” Our Readers’ Views, May 20) demanding solutions in Israel demands everything from Israelis and nothing from Palestinians. After several weeks of incitement from the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, internecine fighting broke out in Jerusalem. Using the situation there as an excuse, and wanting...

Middle East

The Palestinian culture of violence

(JNS) — Regular readers of my column know that I like to bring some historical perspective to current affairs that is missing from most reporting and analysis. I happened upon some interesting tidbits that may help us understand the recent fighting between Israel and Palestinian terrorists in Gaza, and the real reason peace is unlikely, if not impossible.
Middle East

India expresses concern at conflict between Israel, Gaza

New York [US], June 25 (ANI): India on Thursday expressed concern at the potential for renewed violence in East Jerusalem and reaffirmed its strong commitment to the establishment of an independent, viable and democratic State of Palestine. Addressing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)...
Middle East

Israel Is Sending Robots With Machine Guns to the Gaza Border

Gaza is often described as the world’s largest open-air prison. Over two million people inhabit the tiny coastal strip, and they must endure a 70 percent unemployment rate; frequent shortages of medical supplies, fuel and clean water; constant power outages; and the fundamentalist governance of the extremist group Hamas. Add to that the Israeli air strikes that knocked down multiple high-rise residential buildings in a war last May—the third war since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007.
Middle East

Letter: Iran still provides money and military assistance to Hamas

The facts are that Iran has provided missiles to Hamas and continues to provide them with financial and military assistance, like blue prints for building missiles and the expertise to do so. A Yahoo News article dated May 21 reflected "Hamas leader thanks Iran for supplying weapons to Gaza." An Al-Monitor news article from April 9, 2021 reflected, "On July 3, 2019, the Israeli air force said it had stopped several trucks carrying weapons between November 2018 and March 2019 in Sinai before they were transported to Hamas in Gaza. There were Iranian rockets, weapons and highly explosive material used in the manufacture of explosives." Israel knows that Iran cannot be trusted in any nuclear deal, that is why they oppose it. Last year, Iran's Supreme leader Khamenei said that Israel was a tumor that needed to be removed. He just agreed to pay Hamas $30 million monthly for information on Israel's missile capabilities. The way to deal with Iran is through strength, not an appeasing flawed nuclear deal.
Middle East

Critic of Abbas dies in Palestinian custody, U.N. demands investigation

HEBRON, West Bank (Reuters) – A Palestinian parliamentary candidate who criticised the internationally-backed Palestinian Authority died on Thursday after being arrested by PA security forces, drawing international demands for an investigation. According to a relative, Nizar Banat was beaten as he was taken away by Palestinian security forces in Hebron...
Middle East

The Gaza War 2021: An Overview

Founded jointly with the Wechsler Family Foundation. This article is part of the forthcoming Jerusalem Center research report: The Gaza War 2021: The Iranian and Hamas Attack on Israel. No. 645 June 22, 2021. What motivated Hamas to attack Israel for the fourth time since 2008 after Israel had withdrawn...
Advocacy

Palestinians, Settlers Clash in Tense Jerusalem Neighborhood

JERUSALEM — Palestinians and Jewish settlers hurled stones, chairs and fireworks at each other overnight in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood where settler groups are trying to evict several Palestinian families, officials said Tuesday. The threatened evictions fueled protests and clashes in the runup to last month’s 11-day Gaza war and...
Middle East

Poll: Majority of Palestinians support Hamas, not Palestinian Authority

(JNS) Palestinian attitudes have undergone a “paradigm shift” in favor of Hamas, according to a new study. The survey, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, found that 53 percent of Palestinians now agree with the statement “Hamas is most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people,” versus only 14 percent who say the same of Fatah, led by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. The poll was conducted in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip between June 9-12. Sample size was 1,200 adults interviewed face-to-face in 120 random locations. The margin of error was given as 3 percent. The study also found the “overwhelming majority of Palestinians” (77 percent) believe that Hamas won the recent conflict with Israel. Eighteen percent said neither side won and two percent said both won. Only one percent believed Israel had emerged the victor. The vast majority, 94 percent, said they were proud of the Gaza Strip’s performance during the May conflict, with 39 percent explaining they were proud because Gaza had delivered a strike in defense of Jerusalem and exposed the weakness of the Israeli army.
Middle East

Hamas Leader in Gaza Demands Immediate Transfer of Qatari Cash

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar raised demands for the immediate transfer of Qatari cash to the Gaza Strip, threatening an escalation if that failed to happen, Kan news reported on Monday evening. Sinwar reportedly made the comments during a meeting on Monday with the U.N. Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland...
Advocacy

Hamas denounces 'no signs' of helping Gaza aid crisis

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas said talks Monday with UN diplomats supporting a fragile month-old ceasefire had gone badly, accusing Israel of a lack of will to end the humanitarian crisis. The crowded Mediterranean territory, home to around two million Palestinians under an Israeli blockade since 2007, was devastated by 11...
The Independent

‘Hello! This is Israeli intelligence’: The text message igniting fears of a crackdown when Gaza war ends

A text message from a local number flashed up on Omar’s* phone claiming to be Israeli intelligence informing him he would soon be arrested.The young Palestinian had been asked to volunteer as a medic at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound as larger than normal crowds of worshippers were expected during the holy month of Ramadan.But the simmering tensions which has gripped the contested city reached boiling last week, amid scenes of Israeli forces repeatedly storming the mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, with stun grenades and teargas. Outside Palestinian protesters threw back rocks and bottles.It sparked international outcry and the militant...
Fox News

Hagee & Haley: Israel endures – here's what we witnessed on the ground after Hamas' rocket attacks

Some things are unforgettable. Like what we saw in Israel last week. We were standing in a neighborhood, looking at the wreckage caused by the latest round of terrorist rockets. We were outside the home of a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor – at least, what was left of it. She wasn’t there, because she was in the hospital. She lost her legs and nearly her life. Her caretaker died when the house was destroyed.
Military

Israel attacks targets in Gaza after Hamas sends incendiary balloons

JERUSALEM — Israeli fighter jets have targeted sites belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip for the second time in two days. The Israeli military tweeted on Thursday night that the bombardments of military compounds and a rocket launch site belonging to the strip's ruling Islamist Hamas were in response to incendiary balloons sent from the coastal enclave into Israeli territory.
Congress & Courts

Mass. lawmaker condones Hamas

(JNS) — A Massachusetts state senator is under fire for comments he made legitimizing Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist organization, as well as a call to replace Israel with a binational state. In a statement posted on his website on May 28, State Sen. Jamie Eldridge, a Democrat who serves the...
Middle East

Hamas then, Hamas now

It was exactly 20 years ago. My wife and I were attending a Shabbat dinner in Madrid on June 1st when someone gave us the news. A suicide bomber had struck a seaside discotheque, the Dolphinarium, in Tel Aviv. There were reportedly many casualties. The final death toll was 21...