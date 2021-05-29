Cancel
Former Captain in Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office admits to defrauding the sheriff’s office and other businesses

L'Observateur
Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announces that Kevin Stimage, age 44, plead guilty on May 27, 2021 to a Bill of Information charging him with Theft from Programs Receiving Federal Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 666(a)(l)(A). Stimage faces up to ten years imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and a mandatory special assessment of $100. Sentencing is set for September 21, 2021.

