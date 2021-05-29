Cancel
New York City, NY

New Jersey's Hudson Tunnel Project Gains Federal Approval of Environmental Impact Statement

By Sebastian Morris
New York YIMBY
 16 days ago

Underwater passageways connecting New York and New Jersey still remain damaged after Superstorm Sandy, but The Hudson River Tunnel Project could get them back on track. The project's Final Environmental Impact Statement was approved this week by the United State Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration and Federal Transit Administration, a crucial prerequisite for federal funding.

