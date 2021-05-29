Will the Taliban Reverse the Right to Education for Afghan Women?

Foreign ministers and envoys from across the globe continue peace talks in Doha to establish a cease-fire between the Afghan government and the Taliban. Concurrently, the Biden administration’s withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan remains on track to finish by September 11, if not sooner. That means time is running out to influence a post-US withdrawal Afghanistan, especially with regard to the role of women. During their 1996-2001 rule, the Taliban prohibited most girls’ education and limited women’s movement. Those who did not comply faced beatings or execution. Former President George W. Bush’s recent comments cut to the chase: “These girls are going to have real trouble with the Taliban… When they had the run of the place, they were brutal,” he said.