Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fraud Crimes

Six arrests in crackdown on fraudsters posing as police officers

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago

Police in Northern Ireland have foiled two separate attempts by fraudsters to con cash from older people.

Six arrests were made in Belfast on Friday after police intercepted scammers in the south and west of the city after money had been taken.

There is an ongoing police operation against the scammers, who impersonate police officers to dupe pensioners into handing over money and valuables for supposed safe keeping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P964M_0aFSAIws00
IMG_1438

Detective Superintendent Zoe McKee said the scam has been a priority for the PSNI for more than a year.

“The first of the three arrests were made in the Ormeau Road area of south Belfast late yesterday (Friday) afternoon, shortly after 4pm,” she told media during a press conference at police headquarters on Saturday.

“Police had received a report of a 65-year-old woman who was on her way to a location in the area to hand over £40,000 of cash to individuals she was duped into believing were police officers.

“Following a proactive operation, officers arrested three men, aged 25, 26 and 32 years, on suspicion of fraud by false representation, and they all remain in custody.

“A parallel police operation in the west of the city resulted in a further three arrests in Devonshire Street. A woman aged 30 years old, and two men aged 23 and 28 years, were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and they too remain in custody.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWntq_0aFSAIws00
Fraud in Northern ireland (PA Media)

Earlier this week, the Police Service of Northern Ireland highlighted its campaign working with Commissioner for Older People in Northern Ireland, Eddie Lynch, against scammers posing as police officers.

Supt McKee added: “These predatory criminals operate in a clandestine world where they seek to exploit and gain from members from of our older community. Those who have worked hard, saved hard and contributed to society, only to be exploited of money and their personal possessions.

“These fraudsters can be extremely convincing and use a variety of scenarios to make their victims believe they are genuine. Their ability to manipulate can only be described as truly disgusting.

“The impact of this type of crime can have far-reaching effects but we can all do something together to protect and prevent this from happening to our mums, our dads, our grans and our grandads, any information you may have about this type of fraud is really important to us.

“If anyone you know has received a call from someone claiming to be a police officer asking for their money, their bank details or asking them to leave cash outside their home, please tell us.

“Your police service will never ever ring you asking for such details, if this does happen to you or someone you know, call immediately on 101.”

Last week the police said more than 300 older people in Northern Ireland have been targeted this year.

There have been 36 occasions so far where people have handed over money or valuables, with a total of £135,000 in cash and jewellery worth £15,000 lost.

On Tuesday police said they had then made 10 arrests and charged seven people in relation to the scam.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne welcomed the latest progress, tweeting: “Great team work here leads to a breakthrough helping us protect vulnerable elderly victims.”

SDLP MLA Sinead Bradley slammed those behind the scams targeting older people.

She said there are questions around the clothing used by scammers impersonating police officers, and urged the public to be alert.

“How manipulative and utterly disgusting. Impersonating police officers and targeting elderly people to hand over money. Well done @PoliceServiceNI,” she said.

newschain

newschain

25K+
Followers
75K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Police Headquarters#Crackdown#City Police#Police Commissioner#Bank Fraud#Criminals#Psni#Policeserviceni#Fraudsters#Arrests#Tuesday Police#Scammers#Crime#Men#Pensioners#Ormeau Road#Cash#False Representation#Belfast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
Related
EconomyPosted by
newschain

UK to hire secret scientists to help counter overseas threats and cyber crime

The UK is hiring more top secret scientists as part of its efforts to counter threats from China and Russia. Over the next three months, jobs will be advertised for around 300 defence scientists to work for the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), part of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) which is based at Porton Down, near Salisbury, and other sites around the country.
Fraud Crimesnewspotng.com

EFCC Arrests 50 For Alleged Internet Fraudsters – Newspot

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 50 suspected internet fraudsters. The suspects were arrested at Alaro Sango, Agbaje Ijokoro, and Apete Aladura areas of Ibadan, Oyo State following intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet fraud. According to a statement signed by...
Speedway, INWIBC.com

Officer From The Speedway Police Dept. Arrested

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A probationary police officer with the Speedway Police Department was arrested for drunk driving. Indy Metro Police arrested Brandon Thompson this morning on Lawndale Ave. near Rockville Rd. Thompson was not on duty, or driving a police car when he was arrested. Thompson has been with the...
Roseville, CASacramento Bee

Driver arrested in Roseville after punching ‘several’ officers, police say

A driver trying to flee a traffic stop was arrested Monday after allegedly punching multiple police officers in Roseville, authorities said. The incident began near the corner of Junction and Washington boulevards when a patrol officer witnessed a vehicle “commit a traffic violation and almost strike two vehicles” shortly before noon, the Roseville Police Department said in a news release.
Jackson, MSWTOK-TV

Jackson police officer arrested for domestic violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson police officer was arrested Friday over a domestic violence-related incident involving two officers. Jackson Police Department is investigating at Belhaven Springs apartments on N Jefferson Street. Multiple police vehicles flooded the parking lot just after noon Friday. Officers at the scene declined to share...
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Des Moines police officer on administrative leave after arrest

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department confirmed to KCCI that a police officer is on administrative leave after his arrest in Indianola. According to police, Sgt. Matthew Hunter, a 21-year veteran, was arrested by the Indianola Police Department and charged with one count of public intoxication early Sunday morning.
Newark, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Newark police officers attacked by angry mob during arrest

NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department has released body camera footage of an incident that happened last week when an unruly and angry mob attacked and assaulted police officers while making an arrest. Like wildfire, rumors of police brutality spread in the community and on social media, but the Newark Police Department said it released this video to ensure everyone invested knows exactly what happened last Tuesday.
Albemarle, NCStanly News & Press

Albemarle Police officers arrest 3 following shooting

Albemarle Police officers responded to a report of gunshots at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to 1607 N.C. Highway 24-27 Bypass West in reference to someone hearing gunshots in the area. Officers were also advised of a victim that had been shot. The suspect was reported to have left the scene in a white Mercedes.
Woodbridge, VAInside Nova

Man arrested after two burglaries, assault on police officer in Woodbridge

A 32-year-old man is jailed without bond after two burglaries and an assault on a police officer Saturday afternoon on Winslow Court in Woodbridge. Officers were called to the neighborhood at 3:09 p.m., where a homeowner reported he was inside his house when he saw an acquaintance take rocks and begin to force entry into his home through the sliding glass door, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Rome, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Report: Fugitive arrested by Rome police resisted jail officers

A man wanted by authorities in Tuscaloosa, Alabama was picked up by Rome Police Thursday and compounded his problems by scuffling with personnel at the Floyd County Jail. Adrian Adonis Smith, 35, was picked up by Rome Police on West Eighth Avenue and initially charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Fraud Crimesthekashmirimages.com

Cyber Police recovers Rs 6 lakh from online fraudsters

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Srinagar: Kashmir’s Cyber Police Station on Wednesday claimed to have recovered Rs 6 lakh from online fraudsters. A Cyber Police handout said that multiple complaints were received in past one week wherein complainants were duped by...
Sparks, NVkkoh.com

Man Arrested For Pointing a Gun at a Sparks Police Officer

A man who pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a Sparks Police Department officer on May 31 was arrested Thursday. The incident happened as the officer was on patrol driving through a parking lot in the 2400 block of Victorian Avenue. As the officer passed a group of people, one of those in the group drew a handgun and pointed it at the officer. The officer did not see it. On Thursday, another officer was reviewing surveillance video from an unrelated incident and saw it. Sparks police and the Regional Crime Suppression Unit identified the suspect as Jonathon Cecil Stroud. He was arrested him for aiming a gun at a person.