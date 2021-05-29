Memorial Day came about after Civil War

Dawnita

Memorial Day dates back to right after the Civil War, according to Woodward VFW Representative Dr. Curtis Bohlman.

“It was a day set aside to commemorate all of the soldiers who had died in the Civil War,” Bohlman said. “And at that time, the women would go out and put flowers on the graves.”

On May 5, 1868, just three years after the Civil War ended, Decoration Day was established and declared to be observed on May 30th, according to the Office of Public Intergovernmental Affairs (OPIA).

“There were graves everywhere at the time,” Bohlman explained. “Over 660,000 soldiers died during that four year long war.”

According to OPIA, it’s believed May 30th was chosen because flowers would be blooming all over the country.

“As time has gone on, the tradition has been extended to cover those who have died in all of the country's wars,” Bohlman said. “Unlike Veterans Day, this is not a day when we commemorate people who have served, but Memorial Day is actually set aside to observe the memory of those who have actually died in service of our country.”

According to Bohlman, a lot of people get Veterans Day and Memorial Day confused.

“That tradition has just been carried on,” Bohlman said. “One of the things the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) believes in big is always on an annual basis, on Memorial Day to have some sort of observance.”

Whether it's a formal activity or not, the Woodward VFW has something special set aside for the commemoration every year, according to Bohlman.

“We'll be having our short little ceremony,” Bohlman said. “It’ll be a nice thing this year because if you recall last year, it was right in the middle of this pandemic stuff and we really kind of discouraged attendance.”

The ceremony is set for 11 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery and everyone is invited. Masks are optional.