Falmouth woman reported missing in NYC found safe

By Rosemary Lausier
Bangor Daily News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALMOUTH — A woman who was last seen getting into a cab with an unknown group of people at New York City’s Times Square has been found safe, according to the Falmouth Police Department. Christine Hammontree, 29, was reported missing by her parents on Tuesday when she failed to return...

bangordailynews.com
