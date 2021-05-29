Saturday, May 29: ‘Oslo’ Dramatizes the Historic 1993 Israeli-Palestinian Peace Accords
All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Israelis and Palestinians try to give peace a chance in a film version of the Tony-winning play about the secret negotiations that led to the historic 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. Over an unexpectedly emotional two hours of back-channel meetings, adversaries lighten up by sharing meals and jokes in a manor. “It’s only in the sharing of the private that we can see each other for who we truly are,” says their host, sociologist Terje Rød-Larsen (Fleabag’s Andrew Scott), who devised the risky mission with his diplomat wife, Mona Juul (The Affair’s Ruth Wilson). This is history told on a refreshingly human scale.www.channelguidemag.com