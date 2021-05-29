Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Saturday, May 29: ‘Oslo’ Dramatizes the Historic 1993 Israeli-Palestinian Peace Accords

By Channel Guide Staff
channelguidemag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Israelis and Palestinians try to give peace a chance in a film version of the Tony-winning play about the secret negotiations that led to the historic 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. Over an unexpectedly emotional two hours of back-channel meetings, adversaries lighten up by sharing meals and jokes in a manor. “It’s only in the sharing of the private that we can see each other for who we truly are,” says their host, sociologist Terje Rød-Larsen (Fleabag’s Andrew Scott), who devised the risky mission with his diplomat wife, Mona Juul (The Affair’s Ruth Wilson). This is history told on a refreshingly human scale.

www.channelguidemag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbs#Israelis#Palestinians#Fleabag#Destination Tokyo#Nazi#Tcm#Nascar#Major League Baseball Fox#The Milwaukee Brewers#The San Francisco Giants#The L A Dodgers#The Atlanta Braves#The N Y Mets#Mlb#Fox News#Proud American#Fox Friends Weekend#The Devil S Brigade#The Memphis Belle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
News Break
World
Country
Palestine
News Break
World War II
Related
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Fox 2021 Fall Schedule Leans on '9-1-1,' 'Resident,' 'Masked Singer' to Launch New Series

Both “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” were renewed, as was the medical drama “The Resident.” “9-1-1” will lead off Fox Monday’s this fall, while “Lone Star” is being held for midseason. “The Resident” is set to kick off Tuesdays for network in the 8 p.m. slot. All three shows debuted at midseason during the 2020-2021 broadcast season. In addition, animated comedy “The Great North” has been renewed for Season 3 ahead of the Season 2 premiere.
TV SeriesEW.com

Fox unveils fall 2021-22 schedule, brings back The Resident and 9-1-1 shows

8-9 p.m. — 9-1-1 9-10 p.m. — The Big Leap. Thursday (beginning Oct. 7) The Big Leap is a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams, and taking back what's yours. From creator/executive producer Liz Heldens (The Passage, Friday Night Lights), director/executive producer Jason Winer (Modern Family), and executive producer Sue Naegle (The Plot Against America), the show revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake.
TV ShowsHollywood Reporter

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay, Fox Team for ‘Next Level Chef’ Cooking Competition. Gordon Ramsay is adding to his mini-empire of Fox series. The celebrity chef will host and executive produce a competition series called Next Level Chef to air in the 2021-22 season. The show…. Gordon Ramsay to Host BBC Game Show...
JapanGuard Online

Today in History

Today is Tuesday, June 15, the 166th day of 2021. There are 199 days left in the year. On June 15, 1215, England’s King John put his seal to Magna Carta (“the Great Charter”) at Runnymede. On this date:. In 1775, the Second Continental Congress voted unanimously to appoint George...
CelebritiesStamford Advocate

Ned Beatty, Actor Known for 'Deliverance' and 'Network,' Dies at 83

Film and TV actor Ned Beatty, who was Oscar nominated for his supporting role in “Network” and appeared in a number of the most significant American films of the 1970s, has died. He was 83. Beatty’s management confirmed his death to Variety, adding that he died from natural causes on...
TV SeriesComicBook

Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in June 2021

The summer is almost here and Disney+ is celebrating with some big streaming debuts next month. The service is preparing to release a couple pretty sizable projects in the month of June, alongside some other new original episodes and other catalog arrivals that subscribers will certainly excited about. On Monday, Disney+ revealed the full list of movies and TV shows coming to the service in June, and things get started just a few days into the new month.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Announces Over 35 New Movies/TV Shows For June

Disney Plus has announced its full lineup for June and undoubtedly, the highlight is Loki, with Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief set to make his triumphant return to the franchise in his very own TV show. Just like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before it, Loki will...
MoviesNiner Times

Film Review: "Spirit Untamed"

Having never seen "Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron," I had no idea of what to expect from "Untamed." It's hard to deny that the voice cast, including folks like Julianne Moore and Jake Gyllenhaal, wasn't a draw, but the trailers didn't impress me. Having seen the film and not being angered, it was just a story that felt offensively lazy. Our story follows Lucky Prescott (Isabella Merced) life is changed forever when she moves back to her small hometown and befriends a horse named Spirit. If you hear that premise and think you know the story, trust me when I tell you that you do.
TV & VideosDecider

New on Disney+ June 2021

Disney+ is rolling into summer with a packed schedule. If you thought last month was full of exciting releases, just wait. This month, the family-friendly streamer is giving us a brand new Pixar movie, a TV adaptation of a beloved kids’ book, a new Marvel show, and more. In a...
TV SeriesABC7 Chicago

Gordon Ramsay talks tackling season 3 of 'Uncharted' on National Geographic

NEW YORK -- The pandemic can't keep the summer of Gordon Ramsay down! Season three of "Uncharted" returns to National Geographic and Disney+. In this ten-part third season, Ramsay is hitting the road and going to even more remote locations around the world. The multi-Michelin-star chef and Ironman athlete feasts...
TV & VideosBirmingham Star

Gordon Ramsay set to host new cooking competition series

Washington [US], May 17 (ANI): Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will soon be headlining yet another cooking series at Fox titled 'Next Level Chef', which was announced on Monday by the network. According to Variety, the new show will follow Ramsay and co-mentors Nyesha Arrington and Gino D'Acampo as they recruit...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Was a Leading Man in Classic Show ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’

Long before David McCallum was the talkative and eccentric chief medical officer Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on NCIS, he was one of the most famous actors in Europe. McCallum played Russian spy Illya Kuryakin on the wildly popular spy thriller The Man From U.N.C.L.E. In the show, McCallum and Robert Vaughn worked together to unearth secret plots and deceptions to save the world. U.N.C.L.E. stood for United Network Command for Law and Enforcement, a non-existent intercountry spy agency.
NFLwopular.com

Raiders Of The Lost Ark 40th Anniversary Celebrated By Fans As Indiana Jones 5 Begins Filming

With Harrison Ford back in the hat for his fifth Indiana Jones movie, fans are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic character's debut. How to Use this page: This is a one-page list of ALL the checklists in the database in alphabetical order. Initial "the" and "a" and "an" are ignored, and entries for "real people" are listed by last name. For example, look for The X-Files with the letter X; Greg Hildebrandt and James Dean (real people) under "H" and "D", respectively; exceptions are made for folks who are known mostly by ...