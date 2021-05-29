Saturday, May 29: ‘Oslo’ Dramatizes the Historic 1993 Israeli-Palestinian Peace Accords

Having never seen "Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron," I had no idea of what to expect from "Untamed." It's hard to deny that the voice cast, including folks like Julianne Moore and Jake Gyllenhaal, wasn't a draw, but the trailers didn't impress me. Having seen the film and not being angered, it was just a story that felt offensively lazy. Our story follows Lucky Prescott (Isabella Merced) life is changed forever when she moves back to her small hometown and befriends a horse named Spirit. If you hear that premise and think you know the story, trust me when I tell you that you do.