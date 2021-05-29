Saturday night playoff pix - NHL screws up schedule again!

YTD - 8-17 -13.70 Units(Playoffs) YTD - 218-190-5 +37.41 Units(regular season) The Vegas Golden Knights got it done last night in fine fashion as their role players stepped up in a big way while dominating in all facets of the game. Special teams didn't decide this game with only 3 total powerplays, it was the 5 on 5 play of Vegas that stuck with it for 3 periods. They dominated in the faceoff circle winning 66% of the faceoffs, outshot the Wild 34-20 and most of all, 17 takeaways to just 7 by Minnesota led to some great offensive zone time, wearing down the Wild defense.