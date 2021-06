A hiker who became disoriented due to darkness and snow covering the trail was rescued Sunday night near Saddle Peak. According to a press release, on Sunday, May 16th at approximately 10:07 pm, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in Bozeman responded to a request for assistance from a lost hiker near Saddle Peak. The hiker was trying to return to Middle Cottonwood trailhead but reported being lost. The hiker called 911 then remained stationary to aid in the rescue.