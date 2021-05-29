North Korea’s Deadly Submarine Fleet Is One of the World’s Largest

North Korea may have as many as 50 nuclear weapons, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a Swedish think tank. In its recently released annual report on armaments, disarmament, and international security, SIPRI finds that North Korea has continued to develop its nuclear arsenal even as the country has refrained from conducting further nuclear or long-range missile testing. According to the report, North Korea is now believed to be in possession of between 40 and 50 nuclear weapons, an increase from last year’s estimate of 30 to 40 weapons.