North Korea's Deadly Submarine Fleet Is One of the World's Largest

By Eli Fuhrman
19fortyfive.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all of North Korea’s conventional military capabilities, the Korean People’s Army (KPA) Navy’s fleet of submarines stands out as one of the most threatening. Like other elements of the KPA’s military capabilities, its submarines are largely outdated and would not match up well against their South Korean counterparts. Even so, North Korean submarines have the potential to pose a significant challenge in either a wartime scenario or as tools used for low-level military aggression or coercion.

