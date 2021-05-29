Cancel
Asheville, NC

Deadly shooting breaks out at Asheville bar, says police

By Patrick Hussion
WYFF4.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man has died after an early morning shootout outside of an Asheville bar. Asheville police say the shooting occurred near the Westville Pub on Haywood Rd. just after 1 am. Officers have identified 31 year-old Keith Blair as the victim who died. Two others suffered injuries...

www.wyff4.com
Crime & Safety
#Shooting#Crime#Police Report#Police Cars#Shell Casings#Asheville Police#N C#Haywood Rd#Investigators#Bullets#Westville Pub#Early Morning#Multiple Cars#Critical Condition
