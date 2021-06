Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping has confirmed that UFC will return to London for an event on August 14. The former champion and broadcast partner mentioned that he would be working the commentary booth on the fateful night of fights. Recently, the UFC announced a thrilling middleweight headliner between Liverpool’s own, Darren Till in a showdown against the rising contender Derek Brunson. Following news of the fight materializing, many believed there was a possibility of this becoming a reality after MMA reporter for ESPN Ariel Helwani hinted toward that direction last week.