Kayla Harrison has been making the news rounds lately with the start of the PFL’s third season. Harrison is the two time champion for the promotion and is looking for a three-peat this season with another championship and another check. Recently, however, Harrison went on the Helwani Show saying she’s not chasing anything but legacy. The two time Olympic gold medalist is one of the hottest commodities in terms of future prospects in the sport. But, with her goals of legacy, the PFL might have a hard time keeping the two, possibly three time, champion.