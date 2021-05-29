Ag groups collaborate to offer veterans resources

“Twelve leading Oregon agricultural groups have petitioned the Oregon Attorney General’s Office to clarify the sweeping devastating effects (IP) 13 would have on all Oregonians. The measure would criminalize good animal husbandry practices, hunting and fishing, animal breeding of both pets and livestock, and even home rodent control. It also would create a new felony category for teachers, advisors, or parents who show children how to care for animals. “Everyone from horse trainers to pet groomers to dairy farmers to anyone who kills a rat in their own home would become criminals under this measure,” said Oregon Farm Bureau Public Policy Vice President Mary Anne Cooper. “Even farmers protecting their fields and crops from rodents would be made criminals. I have never seen an initiative that would have such an immediate and devastating impact on more Oregon families than IP13.”