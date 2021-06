Mike Trammell - Ag Educator & Multi-county Agronomist, Pottawatomie County OSU Extension Service. Johnsongrass is a non-native warm-season grass that most people love to hate. It grows well in most Oklahoma soils and is an aggressive invader in bermudagrass hay meadows. It was introduced into the United States, possibly from Turkey in 1830, as a pasture grass and to reduce wind erosion in “worn out” fields previously used for crop production, especially after the Civil War. Since that time, it has invaded most of the southern U.S. from coast to coast.