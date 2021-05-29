Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tornadoes earlier in week first in 611 days for area, NWS says

Posted by 
Salina Post
Salina Post
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earlier this week, a few weak tornadoes were reported in parts of central Kansas. Those tornadoes officially ended the record-breaking streak of consecutive days without a confirmed tornado in the National Weather Service-Wichita forecast area.

salinapost.com
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornadoes#Extreme Weather#National Weather Service#This Week#Consecutive Days#Area#Central Kansas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Press

Sweltering temperatures in East County expected later this week

REGIONAL The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory starting Wednesday and continuing until Friday with temperatures soaring into the triple digits. The NWS also issued an extreme heat warning from 11 a.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday. For the excessive heat warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from...
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-14 22:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-14 22:35:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garfield; Petroleum THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN PETROLEUM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning for Southwestern Garfield and Southeastern Petroleum Counties has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Glasgow.
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-14 22:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-14 22:35:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garfield; Petroleum THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN PETROLEUM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning for Southwestern Garfield and Southeastern Petroleum Counties has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Glasgow.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-14 22:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-15 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of DC...Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria and Fairfax. * Until 2 AM EDT Tuesday * Thunderstorms with intense rainfall will cause rainfall amounts around 1-2 inches in localized areas within an hour. * Heavy rain in short periods of time will cause the potential for streams and creeks to quickly rise out of their banks as well as the potential for flash flooding in urban areas.
Environmentgranthshala.com

Severe thunderstorms hit New Jersey

Thunderstorms lashed the entire Northeast on Monday evening, prompting several weather alerts. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings, severe thunderstorm watches, flash flood warnings and flood advisories for several counties in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Officials detected a strong eastward wind gusts of about 35 mph on Tuesday night. According to radar, the storm was packing wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.
EnvironmentWMUR.com

Watch: Strong thunderstorms and downpours today

A few rounds of scattered storms and showers to start the work week will bring in some much needed rainfall. Temperatures will be cooler, then a gradual increase in highs through the week. A strengthening storm system coming out of the Great Lakes Region will spark numerous rounds of showers,...