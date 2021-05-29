Tornadoes earlier in week first in 611 days for area, NWS says

Effective: 2021-06-14 22:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-15 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT TUESDAY The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of DC...Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria and Fairfax. * Until 2 AM EDT Tuesday * Thunderstorms with intense rainfall will cause rainfall amounts around 1-2 inches in localized areas within an hour. * Heavy rain in short periods of time will cause the potential for streams and creeks to quickly rise out of their banks as well as the potential for flash flooding in urban areas.