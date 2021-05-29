Cancel
Jacksonville, TX

Local Memorial Day activities scheduled

By Michelle Dillon mdillon@jacksonvilleprogress.com
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 16 days ago
The Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the summer season for many.

For a great start to summertime fun, one can enjoy outdoor food, shopping and family-friendly festivities at the 33rd annual Fair on the Square in Rusk today. The Fair is free and open to the public.

With activities scheduled until 3 p.m. and shopping available until 4 p.m., one is sure to find something to enjoy. The Fair includes a scavenger hunt, a car and bike show, a pet parade, food trucks, vendor booths, live music and more.

For further information, visit the Rusk Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or the Chamber booth at the event, located at the corner of 5th and Henderson Streets.

For those seeking activities taking place on Memorial Day, The Box in Bullard is offering two heats of the Memorial Day Murph workout. These free community workouts begin at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., with the session taking approximately three hours to complete.

The Murph workout is named in honor of US Navy Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy, 29, who was killed in Afghanistan June 28, 2005. Awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in that war, he posthumously received the Silver Star Medal, later upgraded to the Medal of Honor, and the Purple Heart.

The workout named for Murphy was reportedly one of his favorites.

The gym is located at 21010 F.M. 2493 and can be reached by phone, (903) 368-1217, or by email, aaron@bullardbox.com.

For more information about Memorial Day Murph or The Box, visit bullardbox.com or the Facebook page, The Box – Bullard.

A community-wide free workout is also being offered by Rusk Raw Iron Gym.

This first annual Memorial Day workout will be led by Coach Chris beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the gym, located at 981 W. 6th Street.

For information about the workout or the gym, visit the Facebook page Raw Iron Gym Rusk or contact the business by phone, call (903) 740-3485, or email, at rawirongymrusk@gmail.com.

Anyone desiring a more relaxing way to spend Memorial Day can view a movie at Apex Cinema Jacksonville. The theater, located at 1710 South Jackson, will be open throughout the weekend and on Monday, May 31.

Two new shows, Cruella (PG13) and Quiet Place 2 (PG13), have opened this weekend. Also playing is Those Who Wish Me Dead (R).

Apex Cinema Jacksonville maintains a Facebook page by the same name.

The theater’s main phone number is (903) 586-2730 and the movieline is (903) 586-0079.

For show times and tickets at Jacksonville and other Apex Cinema locations, visit apexcinemas.movie.

The Buckner Pool at the Summer A. Norman Aquatic Center, located at 119 Newburn Street in Jacksonville, opens for the season on Memorial Day, the only Monday the pool will open. Normal pool hours of operation are 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

There is no entry fee and the pool is open to the public.

No children under the age of 16 will be allowed without a supervising adult present.

For questions regarding pool hours or rules, contact the city of Jacksonville Public & Community Services Department at (903) 589-3510.

