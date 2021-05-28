Cancel
Belleville, NJ

Scholarships for Belleville, Bloomfield and Glen Ridge students

By Editor
essexnewsdaily.com
 18 days ago

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce Foundation has named four 2021 scholarship recipients: Belleville’s Vivian Shu Yi Li, who will attend Northeastern University in Boston, Mass., and Cybel Cobbinah, who will attend Emory University in Atlanta, Ga.; Bloomfield’s Gwen Reoch, who will attend Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minn.; and Glen Ridge’s Sawyer L. Smith, who will attend the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, R.I.

