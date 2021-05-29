Jacksonville to host Memorial Day ceremony honoring military

The city of Jacksonville will host its 22nd Memorial Day ceremony to honor military members and their families at 12 p.m. Monday, May 31.

The ceremony will be conducted at Hazel Tilton Park, located on the corner of S. Main and E. Larissa Streets near the fire station and Vanishing Texana Museum.

The event will feature speaker Mayor Randy Gorham, the Marine Corps League #1381 West honor guard and a roll-call by Commander Rayford Cain.

This observance of Memorial Day is open to the public.