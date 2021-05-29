Who plays Estelle in The Kominsky Method? Meet season 3's new actress

Attention! Becoming Mila by Estelle Maskame is the wholesome coming-of-age-summer-romance you do not want to miss this year!. Mila is sixteen, lives in LA and feels as though her main identifier is being her father’s daughter. Due to his flourishing Hollywood career, she is constantly thrust into the spotlight herself. When a mishap in front of the press threatens to shine a bad light on her father’s new Blockbuster, Mila is sent away to relatives in Nashville, Tennessee. It is there that she starts reconnecting with old friends, making new acquaintances and meeting the absolutely infuriating yet somehow charming Blake. She also starts questioning her own identity so far away from a world where she has to be perfect every step of the way. And if that wasn’t stressful enough, there are some family secrets coming to light, that Mila doesn’t quite know how to deal with…