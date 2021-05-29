Most Indiana state park pools opening this weekend
IINDIANAPOLIS -- Most public swimming pools located in Indiana state parks will open this weekend, as will all beaches operated by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The DNR says pools opening as scheduled are at Clifty Falls, McCormick's Creek, O'Bannon Woods, Shakamak, and Versailles state parks and at Lieber State Recreation Area. The beach at Indiana Dunes State Park also will open on Saturday with lifeguards on duty.www.dailyherald.com