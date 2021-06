Feeling positive about yourself is a wonderful thing. For instance, just take a look at Jordynne Grace’s body positivity project. It’s nothing short of inspiring. On the other hand, you may know someone who seems to think just a little too much of themselves. You may even wonder if they’re a bit of a narcissist. Here’s what narcissism actually is and how to tell the difference between someone who has it and someone who simply has a lot of self-confidence.