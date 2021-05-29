Soon-to-be Marriott: A review of the all-inclusive Royalton Blue Waters in Jamaica

Benalmádena in southern Spain is known for its modern and traditional architecture, golden sandy beaches, and a marine park. Going here would truly be a dream come true because of the many things this resort town has to offer. Castles such as Castillo de Colomares and Castillo de Bil Bil will leave you in awe. For a family-friendly outing, visit Sea Life Benalmádena to see the marine life, or soak up the sea and sun at the beaches. At night, you’re spoilt for choice, with beach bars and restaurants all close at hand. Staying here for days will also be one of the most enjoyable trips you’ll experience. Read on to find out the best all-inclusive hotels in Benalmádena, Spain.