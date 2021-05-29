Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Opinion: Eric Carle Brought Light and Color To Our Lives

wrvo.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe called himself a "picture-writer." But there was not a lot about the way Eric Carle grew up to make you think he'd go on to create books for children about bugs, birds, bears and blue horses. He was born in Syracuse, New York, but his family moved back to...

www.wrvo.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Carle
Person
Scott Simon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#True Colors#Abstract Art#Young Adult Books#Swiss#Npr#Vivid Colors#Bright Collages#Playful Words#Purple Foxes#Pink Rabbits#Blue Horses#Creatures#Birds#Opinion#Eclectic Appetites#Piano Instrumental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Country
Germany
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Books & LiteratureDerrick

Remembering ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ author Eric Carle

Eric Carle wrote books that refuse to stay on the shelf. In bookstores, of course, his titles have vanished from shelves for decades, whisked off in the millions by parents and grandparents, by aunts and uncles and teachers. Anyone who needs a present for a young child or baby knows you cannot go wrong with “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” or (my personal favorite for obvious reasons) “The Grouchy Lady Bug.”
Books & LiteratureTVOvermind

Appreciating the Incredible Legacy of Eric Carle

When lots of people think back on their childhood, many of the books they read often come to mind. There are certain stories that have been a part of people’s youth for generations, and The Very Hungry Caterpillar is one of them. Written by Eric Carle and originally published in 1969, the book tells the story of a caterpillar who is going through the process of becoming a butterfly. Since its release, the book has gone on to sell nearly 50 million copies, and it’s touched even more hearts. That being said, people all over the world were saddened to hear that the creative mind behind the story, Eric Carle, passed away on May 23, 2021. Although Eric may be gone, his memory will live on forever in all of his work. Keep reading to learn more about Eric Carle’s legacy.
Books & LiteratureTexarkana Gazette

Remembering children's author Eric Carle

Eric Carle wrote books that refuse to stay on the shelf. In bookstores, of course, his titles have vanished from shelves for decades, whisked off in the millions by parents and grandparents, by aunts and uncles and teachers. Anyone who needs a present for a young child or baby knows you cannot go wrong with "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" or (my personal favorite for obvious reasons) "The Grouchy Lady Bug."
Books & Literaturekeeparthappening.org

Let’s Learn About Eric Carle at Play Street Museum - St. Louis

This week we are wishing a happy birthday to one of our favorite authors, the late Eric Carle (June 25, 1929- May 23, 2021). From “The Very Busy Spider” to “Brown Bear, Brown Bear What Do You See,” Eric Carle’s books and illustrations have dazzled and inspired generations of young readers. Stop by Play Street to read one of his classic books and create your own collage inspired by this one of a kind artist.
CelebritiesAustin Daily Herald

Our opinion: Morgan Freeman did not say that

No, Morgan Freeman did not say that and it doesn’t matter if you put his face next to it. In recent years, people have been flocking to their social media pages for a variety of reasons that have them standing and defending that hill on a wide ranging array of topics, and yet we wonder why we still have problems?
KidsBoston Globe

Let her first-graders tell you what Eric Carle meant to them

Thank you for your fine tribute to popular children’s author Eric Carle, who died May 23, at 91 (“With ‘Hungry Caterpillar,’ he won children’s hearts,” Page A1, May 27). Each year in first grade, our Eric Carle author study is a favorite week for the students and for me, the teacher.
Visual ArtSandy Allnock

Painted Collage Cards (inspired by Eric Carle)

Eric Carle, author and illustrator of many books, passed away recently. May 23, 2021 – so today I’m adding to my series of art inspired by children’s illustrators by taking on Eric’s imagery and style for inspiration!. Supplies for this project are linked at the end of this post. Compensated...
Moviesheraldweekly.com

The Iconic Movie Props That Brought Our Favorite Films to Life

Props play a significant role in guiding a movie audience in the right direction. They are often used as symbols, or to bring a certain depth to a scene. But every film prop has a backstory that only production people can know. Movie history tells us that a true prop master can turn an object into something that can portray meaning in the same way actors do on the big screen. Some props become so iconic that they are valued at over a million dollars. Read on to discover some of the most iconic movie props, and the stories they brought such life to.
Plattsburgh, NYPress-Republican

Colors, lights, patterns in the photography of Ron Nolland

PLATTSBURGH – Photographer Ron Nolland's solo show, “seeing is believing,” opens Friday at the Strand Center Main Gallery located at 23 Brinkerhoff St. in Plattsburgh. Opening reception will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. “What's been going on with me lately, if you see it, it's proof that...
Books & Literaturetrtworld.com

'The Night Watchman,' Malcolm X biography win arts Pulitzers

Stories of race, racism and colonialism in the US have swept the Pulitzer Prizes for the arts, from Louise Erdrich's novel “The Night Watchman” to a Malcolm X biography co-written by the late Les Payne to Katori Hall's play “The Hot Wing King.”. The awards were announced on Friday during...
Mental HealthStanford Daily

Opinion | Our columnists on ego and narratives

Two recent articles by our columnists stake out competing views on “ego” — on one’s sense of self and the value and danger of different ways of conceiving of it. Kamil Aftyka, in his article “A defense of big ego,” writes that if he denies that any part of himself is truly distinct from others, then by “denying one’s ego, I decide I am not free and thus I follow whatever is the most dominant fashion in my circles.” In the “confessional mode” of existence he advocates, “I recollect my actions, judge them, try to better them in the future.” And, importantly, “the center of such confession is always my own ego. I need to know myself, recognize my desires and sense my destiny.”
MinoritiesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Black and white - in living color

I have a new sister-friend. Her name is Opal Pruitt. Like me, she is Black. She has an abiding love for her family and community, an imagination that travels from the soil under her feet into the heavens, and a strong desire for justice and true love. Our friendship transcends...
Religioncaseynews.net

The way we live is our message

I was raised going to church like many of you and fell into the habit of thinking that an hour on Sunday was fulfilling my duty and earning points with God. What I did not understand until I grew older, was that going to church does not make us a Christian, but we go because we are a Christian. It’s good to assemble with other believers to worship the Lord and receive His instructions about how to live because we love Him, not as an intelligent idea that somehow we can earn our way to heaven.
Enid, OKEnid News and Eagle

COLUMN: Important things in our lives

What is important to you? Think about it. It is surprising what we once did without, that is important now. We think we cannot live without a television. We even think we need one in each child’s room, the kitchen, the den, the bedroom and sometimes even the garage. Well, believe it or not, we lived quite well before we had even one television.
RelationshipsFood Network

How This Colorful Plate of Sugar Cookies Brought Me and My Husband Closer Together

Because the best way to say, "I love you" is through food. I owe my entire relationship with my husband to a single photograph of doughnuts. Baked chocolate peanut butter doughnuts to be exact (see picture above.) I know it might seem strange but it’s absolutely true. Julian and I met about 7 years ago, by chance, through Instagram. He had been a fan of my food blog — The Candid Appetite — and decided to start following me on the app, as well. He made sure to like all of my posts at once, as one does when trying to get noticed. It wasn’t until I shared that doughnut photo that he finally decided to strike up a conversation. After several comments back and forth, which ended with him asking me out on a date (you can still see the entire exchange), we met at a little bar in Los Feliz, California. The bar has since closed down but I still think about it often. On that 6-hour first date we talked about everything you could possibly think of, but the one thing that really excited the both of us — the one common ground that still continues to unite us — is our love of food.
TV Seriesthesfnews.com

Lies Linger On “Days Of Our Lives!”

HOLLYWOOD—With all the secrets that seem to be harbored by so many of our characters on the NBC soap “Days of Our Lives” it hit me the soap should be renamed “Days of Our Lies” because there are plenty of secrets that need to come to light. First off, Kristen DiMera’s reign of terror looks to have ended for the time being as she was caught red-handed by her pal, Lani, who for ONCE did the right thing and forced her pal to turn herself in.
Musicblackthen.com

Gloria Lynne: Pioneer American Jazz Vocalist

Gloria Lynne, also known as Gloria Alleyne, was an American jazz vocalist with a recording career spanning from 1958 to 2007. Lynne was born in Harlem in 1929 to John and Mary Wilson, a gospel singer. She grew up in Harlem, and as a young girl, Lynne sang with the local African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church Choir.
SciencePosted by
Connecticut Public

Living Lights: Bioluminescence And Biofluorescence

Did you know 75 percent of animals in the ocean glow?. From single-celled organisms to terrifying creatures like the anglerfish in the Pixar movie “Finding Nemo,” living things bring light to the darkest depths of our world. This hour—why do so many creatures create their own light?. We’ll learn the...