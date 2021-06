The Pipestone Civil War Days Committee has decided to discontinue the biennial event. The committee recently sent a letter to reenactors and others involved in the event notifying them of the group’s decision. The committee had decided in 2018 that 2020 would be the last Civil War Days due largely to fewer and aging committee members — the majority of the 15 members are 65 or older — and fewer volunteers to help set up and take down the props and equipment for the event. The committee members had planned to make the final event bigger and better than ever.