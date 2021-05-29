A faction of conservatives pushes to build its own climate movement

When considering the climate crisis and its numerous intersections with other movements for justice, one that is often overlooked is the role of militarism. At first glance, it may seem that the two are worlds away, but a deeper analysis reveals that the climate crisis cannot be solved without addressing militarism. In fact, it may not have even occurred without militarism. For activists and organizers in the U.S., the role of militarism is particularly important to incorporate into any analysis of the climate crisis. The United States is a deeply violent society, but in a way that is so ingrained into the normative culture that even progressive organizers cannot see its connections to the issues they work on. By analyzing surface, structural, and ideological connections between climate and militarism, the crisis takes on a new complexity, revealing that the two have always been more intertwined than previously imagined.