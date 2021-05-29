A faction of conservatives pushes to build its own climate movement

This story is an excerpt from the forthcoming book, Stone Soup for a Sustainable World: Life Changing Stories of Young Heroes. Iris Zhan was in the third grade when she first learned about the climate crisis about how the earth is suffering. “When our teacher told us about global warming and climate change, it really took a toll on me. I wondered, how can we have such a huge problem, and no one is doing anything about it?” She turned over the problem in her mind all night, and in the morning she went to school ready to learn more about what she could do to solve it. But the next day, her class was already moving on to another subject. “We were presented with the reality of our dire situation, and just like that, that was the end of our climate education.”