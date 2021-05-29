Cancel
Justine Kenin

wrvo.org
 26 days ago

Listeners Share The Stories That Stuck With Them Over 50 Years Of NPR. All month long, we've been celebrating 50 years of NPR and how it all started on May 3, 1971 with the first broadcast of All Things Considered. We asked you, our listeners, what stories have captivated you...

www.wrvo.org
Susan Stamberg
Houston, TXPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Justin Yu

In Gordon Ramsay's show "Uncharted," the "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef" star travels to "the most incredible and remote locations on Earth in search of culinary inspiration" (via IMDB). And it's no exaggeration. In Seasons 1 and 2, the bombastic culinary personality high tailed it to Peru, Tasmania, and the Louisiana Bayou, and then to Norway, India, and Alaska. By Season 3, episode 1 of "Uncharted" (which premiered May 31), Ramsay took a breather with a place a little closer to his LA home — Houston.
TV & VideosRadio Business Report

RBR+TVBR InFOCUS Podcast: Justin Nielson, Kagan

On Thursday (6/17), television industry executives will once again be gathering in a virtual manner. While COVID-19 pandemic concerns are rapidly melting away, the organizers of the annual Kagan Media Summit opted to forego traveling to New York just yet. The comfort level of participants will undoubtedly be higher, as the 2020 affair was a digital one, too.
Pasadena, CAfuller.edu

The Gospel in a Polarized World, with Justin Giboney

+ Justin Giboney speaks about navigating our polarized society not with an either/or mentality but a both/and approach that frames our decisions in the gospel rather than political ideologies. Justin Giboney is cofounder of the AND Campaign and is an attorney, political strategist, and author.
Presidential Electionnowdecatur.com

Justin Bieber Meets The Frenh President

Justin Bieber dressed to impress for his meeting with French President Emmanue Macron and his wife, Brigitte while vacationing in Paris. The “Peaches” singer shared a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a black pinstripe suit, posing with his wife, Hailey, who wore a brown pencil skirt and coordinating crop top while posing with the Macrons.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

EXCLUSIVE! Anne Heche Answers Our Burning Questions About Ellen!

In her bombshell Better Together podcast this week, Anne Heche finally unloaded years of frustration with her ex Ellen DeGeneres. She spoke about how she was silenced by the daytime diva, some of the reasons they broke up, and how relieved she was that the talk show she was banned from was finally over.
Behind Viral Videosuncrazed.com

Addison Rae Talks About The Struggles Of Social Media

Tik Tok star Addison Rae, confessed in an episode of the ‘That Was Fun?‘ podcast, that there are times she wants to “quit everything”, but “the good things” keep her going. Rae has over 81 million followers on Tik Tok, making her the second most followed person on the platform...
TV Serieswttspod.com

Manu Rios: Is He Really Gay? The New Star Of Elite Season 4!

Apparently, Manu Rios is not entirely single, as fans have discovered that he is in a relationship with a handsome influencer. There is no doubt that the face of the fourth season of Elite was the handsome actor Manu Rios, who in recent days has been lovingly linked with another internet heartthrob.
TV Seriesthesfnews.com

“HAHN” Recap: ‘Hidden Bones’

HOLLYWOOD—I knew it was Benny’s temper that would ultimately lead to massive chaos on Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Have Nots” and the audience saw those repercussions. This week’s episode, ‘Hidden Bones’ saw mayhem erupt after Benny got into a tussle with Sandy, Mitch’s brother and a Malone for that matter. Benny put a beating on Sandy, to which Brianna tried to break up, but it only led to Sandy issuing a massive threat. Brianna tried to warn Benny, who thinks because he knows Mitch he’ll be okay, but that ain’t the case people.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
Theater & DanceA.V. Club

Black TikTokers, tired of being ripped off, will not create a dance for “Thot Shit”

The cycle of popular songs on TikTok has been clear for a while now. A musician releases a track, a viral dance arises and millions of users take their shot at acing it, some of them gaining fame because of it—and then a new song comes along. However, a glitch in the Matrix occurred when “Thot Shit” by Megan Thee Stallion was released and no Black creator stepped in to choreograph a new viral dance for white users to latch onto. It’s called attention to how Black creators drive internet culture and trends, with white people consistently co-opting and profiting off their ideas. There’s now been a deliberate effort by many Black users to not create a dance for the song.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking news with fans

Robin Roberts signed off from Good Morning America with some sad news on Tuesday when she revealed the tragic loss of someone very special . The GMA presenter sat alongside her co-host, T.J Holmes, as they made the announcement which had fans welling up. Robin paid tribute to a much-loved...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts gets fans talking following major career announcement

Robin Roberts is hugely successful as an anchor on Good Morning America, and that's by no means her only talent!. The TV host also has her own production company, Rock'n Robin Productions, which has produced an upcoming roundtable show called Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts. The show will premiere...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jennifer Aniston claims rude Friends guest star thought he was ‘above’ being on show

Jennifer Aniston has claimed that a Friends guest star thought he was “above” being on the show, and “s*** on it” during filming.Speaking to US radio host Howard Stern, the actor claimed that the incident occurred in the show’s first season.“It was as if they were just too ‘above’ this, to be on a sitcom,” Aniston said. “And I remember when we were doing a network run-through, the network and the producers would just laugh. And this person would be like, ‘Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny.’“It was just like, ‘What...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

A notorious ‘Karen’ got shamed by onlookers after being recognised in the street

A “Karen” who went viral last month after she called the police on two Black women has been shamed by onlookers who recognised her in the street.In the original incident, TikToker Alana Lambert uploaded multiple parts explaining how the woman accused her and her friend of threatening to “beat” her after she refused to return a dropped charger in Central Park, New York.The situation escalated when the woman in question decided to call the police, accusing the other women of “threatening” her, and admitting to being racist.“I pick my race over any race, what’s your problem,” the woman says.Over 2.6m...