Travelers across the country Monday took to social media to express their frustration with delayed and canceled Southwest Airlines flights. Got to airport early, as soon as we got here got informed we got bumped from our original flight to one 30 minutes later. Then that flight gets delayed another 40 minutes. We try to board flight and get told to go see agent at counter, then told we aren’t going to get to San Diego and asked if we would like to stay here or in Denver overnight until flights tomorrow with no explanation given for any of this…..thanks #southwestairlines.