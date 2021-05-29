Jaguar I-Pace is the first electric Google Street View car

In all likelihood, Android Automotive is a flavor of Google's near-ubiquitous operating system you've never actually used, and probably won't (statistically) for a long time yet. It's also, in my eyes, the most important version of the platform since the original. About two weeks ago, I spent four days with Automotive in the Polestar 2, an EV from the sister brand of Swedish carmaker Volvo, that launched in the United States in 2020. I also drove it last year for a few short hours, and didn't exactly have the time to fully flesh out my thoughts on the car, the software, and how it all works together in a cohesive way. This time, I had the leisure of living with a Polestar 2, anemic charging infrastructure and all, as my daily driver, with Android Automotive as my steadfast copilot. And you know what? The future of Android looks bright.