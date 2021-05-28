New Survey Shows Southerners Supportive of Major Police Reforms, Don’t Believe Enough Has Been Done Since George Floyd’s Murder
NEW ORLEANS – May 25, 2021 – A new survey from Mitch Landrieu’s E Pluribus Unum (EPU) organization finds support from Southerners, regardless of race, for major police reforms now one year after the murder of George Floyd sparked a new, national conversation on systemic racism and policing. Still attitudes and perceptions about the police, systemic racism, and the public protests after the murder continue to diverge sharply along racial and partisan lines in the American South. Notwithstanding some divergent views, a majority of white, Black, and Latino respondents believe lawmakers have not done enough to address the killing of unarmed Black people and other people of color by police officers.www.dallasweekly.com