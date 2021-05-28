Cancel
New Orleans, LA

New Survey Shows Southerners Supportive of Major Police Reforms, Don’t Believe Enough Has Been Done Since George Floyd’s Murder

By PR Newswire
Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly
 20 days ago
NEW ORLEANS – May 25, 2021 – A new survey from Mitch Landrieu’s E Pluribus Unum (EPU) organization finds support from Southerners, regardless of race, for major police reforms now one year after the murder of George Floyd sparked a new, national conversation on systemic racism and policing. Still attitudes and perceptions about the police, systemic racism, and the public protests after the murder continue to diverge sharply along racial and partisan lines in the American South. Notwithstanding some divergent views, a majority of white, Black, and Latino respondents believe lawmakers have not done enough to address the killing of unarmed Black people and other people of color by police officers.

Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Dallas, TX
Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 60 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas.

