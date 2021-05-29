Another view: How to prevent the next Israel-Hamas war

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleFamiliarity breeds fecklessness. For much of the international community, the fourth Gaza war between Israel and Hamas has been an occasion for the shaking of heads and the wringing of hands. The cease-fire, when it comes, will be an opportunity to disengage — until the next time rockets and missiles fly. And of course, everyone knows there will be a next time.

www.oklahoman.com
Middle Eastasumetech.com

Israel: The actions of Hamas will die Determine how to deal with it

The Israeli Prime Minister confirmed Naftali Bennett“The actions of Hamas will be die Determine how it is to be dealt with. ”In statements today, Thursday, he stated that“ Gaza will be dealt with differently from now on ”. He also accused Hamas of war crimes against Israeli citizens as well...
Middle Eastdallassun.com

India expresses concern at conflict between Israel, Gaza

New York [US], June 25 (ANI): India on Thursday expressed concern at the potential for renewed violence in East Jerusalem and reaffirmed its strong commitment to the establishment of an independent, viable and democratic State of Palestine. Addressing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)...
Middle EastDaily Beast

Israel Is Sending Robots With Machine Guns to the Gaza Border

Gaza is often described as the world’s largest open-air prison. Over two million people inhabit the tiny coastal strip, and they must endure a 70 percent unemployment rate; frequent shortages of medical supplies, fuel and clean water; constant power outages; and the fundamentalist governance of the extremist group Hamas. Add to that the Israeli air strikes that knocked down multiple high-rise residential buildings in a war last May—the third war since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007.
Middle Easteastlothiancourier.com

Critic of Palestinian government dies during arrest

An outspoken critic of the Palestinian government who had intended to run in parliamentary elections before they were cancelled earlier this year died while being arrested by Palestinian forces, officials have said. Nizar Banat was a harsh critic of the Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank,...
Middle EastPosted by
Axios

Gaza ceasefire under strain as Israel and Hamas feud over rebuilding

The indirect talks between Israel and Hamas to stabilize the ceasefire in Gaza and begin the reconstruction process have made little progress, raising concerns of renewed violence. State of play: Five weeks on from the ceasefire, Israel is threatening to hold up the reconstruction process, and Hamas this week rejected...
Middle Eastjcpa.org

The Gaza War 2021: An Overview

Founded jointly with the Wechsler Family Foundation. This article is part of the forthcoming Jerusalem Center research report: The Gaza War 2021: The Iranian and Hamas Attack on Israel. No. 645 June 22, 2021. What motivated Hamas to attack Israel for the fourth time since 2008 after Israel had withdrawn...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Hamas Leader in Gaza Demands Immediate Transfer of Qatari Cash

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar raised demands for the immediate transfer of Qatari cash to the Gaza Strip, threatening an escalation if that failed to happen, Kan news reported on Monday evening. Sinwar reportedly made the comments during a meeting on Monday with the U.N. Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland...
Middle EastJewish Ledger

Poll: Majority of Palestinians support Hamas, not Palestinian Authority

(JNS) Palestinian attitudes have undergone a “paradigm shift” in favor of Hamas, according to a new study. The survey, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, found that 53 percent of Palestinians now agree with the statement “Hamas is most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people,” versus only 14 percent who say the same of Fatah, led by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. The poll was conducted in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip between June 9-12. Sample size was 1,200 adults interviewed face-to-face in 120 random locations. The margin of error was given as 3 percent. The study also found the “overwhelming majority of Palestinians” (77 percent) believe that Hamas won the recent conflict with Israel. Eighteen percent said neither side won and two percent said both won. Only one percent believed Israel had emerged the victor. The vast majority, 94 percent, said they were proud of the Gaza Strip’s performance during the May conflict, with 39 percent explaining they were proud because Gaza had delivered a strike in defense of Jerusalem and exposed the weakness of the Israeli army.
Middle Eastworthynews.com

Hamas, UN meeting on ceasefire with Israel falls through

(Worthy News) – The leadership of the Hamas terrorist group met in the Gaza Strip on Monday to consolidate a ceasefire agreement with Israel but failed to reach an understanding. The parties met in order to prevent last month’s conflict between the Jewish State and Gaza’s terrorist factions from rekindling,...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

‘Hello! This is Israeli intelligence’: The text message igniting fears of a crackdown when Gaza war ends

A text message from a local number flashed up on Omar’s* phone claiming to be Israeli intelligence informing him he would soon be arrested.The young Palestinian had been asked to volunteer as a medic at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound as larger than normal crowds of worshippers were expected during the holy month of Ramadan.But the simmering tensions which has gripped the contested city reached boiling last week, amid scenes of Israeli forces repeatedly storming the mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, with stun grenades and teargas. Outside Palestinian protesters threw back rocks and bottles.It sparked international outcry and the militant...
Militaryktvo.com

Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas fires incendiary balloons

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip late Thursday for a second time since a shaky cease-fire ended last month's 11-day war. The strikes came after activists mobilized by Gaza's militant Hamas rulers launched incendiary balloons into Israel for a third straight day. There were no immediate...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

‘Heavy’ IDF Retaliation in Gaza for Hamas Arson Balloon Attacks on Israel

The Israeli Air Force carried out a “heavy” wave of air strikes in northern and central Gaza late Thursday night in retaliation for nearly a dozen Hamas-led incendiary balloon attacks on Israeli citizens across the border, Walla! News and Israel’s Channel 13 News outlet reported. The IDF Spokesperson said in...
Middle EastNPR

Latest Tensions Between Israel And Hamas Threaten Fragile Ceasefire

Will a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel hold after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Wednesday? Officials said they were in response to incendiary balloons launched by Hamas. Those followed a march of mostly ultranationalist Jewish Israelis that passed through Palestinian sectors of Jerusalem, some chanting death to Arabs. Palestinian protesters were forcibly dispersed. And all of this is happening when Israel's new coalition government hasn't even been in power a week. Joining us now to discuss the challenges ahead for this new government is Tamara Hermann. She's a senior fellow at the non-profit Israel Democracy Institute. Good morning.
MilitaryPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Israel Hits Hamas Targets With The 1st Airstrikes Since Cease-Fire Deal

Overnight, tensions between Israel and Hamas erupted into violence, posing a potential threat to the brief period of peace reached between the two just weeks ago. Israeli jets struck two targets early Wednesday in Gaza. In a tweet, which included a video of the attack, the Israel Defense Forces said its "fighter jets struck Hamas military compounds last night, which were used as meeting sites for Hamas terror operatives. Hamas will bear the consequences for its actions."
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

The war between Israel and Hamas is troubling

The recent war between Israel and Hamas is troubling for both sides: Israel looks like an aggressive, overpowering military force killing at will; Hamas-led Palestinians look like an overwhelmed force fighting enormous odds while being besieged. Facts, though, are difficult to comprehend. As of last week, Hamas co-founder Mahmoud al-Zahar...