Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

When Is It Burglary to Break Into a Home You Own, but Aren't Living in?

By Eugene Volokh
Reason.com
 16 days ago

From State v. Crull, decided earlier this month by the Washington Court of Appeals (Judge Anne Cruser, joined by Judge Bernard Veljacic):. [Jacee] Crull and Buddy Brock were romantic partners beginning in 1999. In 2007, Crull and Brock purchased a home together where they lived as a family and raised Crull's children. Both Crull and Brock signed the mortgage and loan documents and were listed on the homeowners' insurance policy. During their relationship, Crull and Brock combined their income and jointly paid for bills and other necessities, including their mortgage. After moving into their home, Crull and Brock adopted two dogs.

reason.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Domestic Violence#Work From Home#Break Time#Home Insurance#Homeowners#Family Time#State#Residential Burglary#Keys#Jefferson County#Occupancy#Unlawful Entry#Mortgage#Court#License#Treatment#Restrained Entry#Medications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Homeless
Related
Interior Designourunbelievablejourney.org

THE INCONVENIENCES YOU LIVE WITH WHEN RENOVATING YOUR ONE AND ONLY BATHROOM

We’re currently living in deja vu. We’ve been here before just a few years ago during our last live in flip. See that post here: https://ourunbelievablejourney.org/2020/06/23/our-first-project-the-bathroom-remodel/. We knew this bathroom renovation wouldn’t be “as bad” as the last time, but we still have a 1 bathroom home so it’s quite...
Baker City, ORelkhornmediagroup.com

Body located in Powder River believed to be missing Baker City man

BAKER CITY – (𝘐𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘉𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳 𝘊𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘺 𝘚𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘧𝘧’𝘴 𝘋𝘦𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵) On June 1, 2021, Sergeant Eric Colton received information of a possible body located in the Powder River near Hughes Lane. At approximately 8:43 a.m., law enforcement responded to the Hughes Lane area and located the body. The Baker...
Wheeling, WVweelunk.com

Hot Properties: 5 Wheeling Homes You Won’t Want to Miss

This month, we’re featuring homes that feature a variety of styles and locations throughout Wheeling. Are you dreaming of a large home on the river with a spacious lawn and a boat dock? Wheeling has it! How about a totally restored Victorian-style home in Woodsdale? We have one of those too. Or, maybe you prefer a more secluded home nestled outside of the hustle and bustle of the city – there’s truly something for every taste!
Bend, ORbendsource.com

Can't Camp Here

The Bend City Council unanimously approved a new policy on campsite removals for camps in City right of ways at its meeting June 2. The Council tailored the conversation to one of the City’s most visible camps, on Emerson Avenue. On Monday social service providers received the notice to engage with camp residents to prepare for the camp’s removal.
Politicspelicanpostonline.com

Check Your Mailbox! LA Treasurer just mailed $16.9 million Unclaimed Property Checks

State Treasurer John M. Schroder announced today that more than 76,000 people will receive Unclaimed Property checks totaling $16.9 million after the Louisiana Department of Treasury used data matches to update addresses. “Technology is helping us find more and more people to return Unclaimed Property. We can’t return every single...
Marion, ILNWI.com

Body in motel rubble is identified as man missing for months

MARION, Ill. (AP) — A body discovered after the demolition of a landmark motel in southern Illinois has been identified as a 51-year-old man who had been missing since December, authorities said Friday. Marion police Chief David Fitts said foul play is not suspected in the death of Russell Bozarth.
Bend, ORcentraloregondaily.com

Teens involved in guns-drawn traffic stop on Highway 97 in Bend

Officers were called to the area of the Walmart in Bend Wednesday afternoon after receiving calls about a man walking with a handgun in the parking lot. Bend Police Sgt. R.C. Bigelow said a caller reported the man pointed the handgun at a blue Subaru wagon. The caller said the...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Murderer Cop Derek Chauvin Begs for Light Sentence, Citing ‘Broken System’

Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, has requested a judge reduce his sentence to time served or probation. In a motion filed Wednesday, Chauvin’s lawyers wrote, “Mr. Chauvin asks the Court to look beyond its findings, to his background, his lack of criminal history, his amenability to probation, to the unusual facts of this case, and to his being a product of a ‘broken’ system.” Chauvin’s lawyers emphasized Chauvin’s “hard-working, law abiding life” and attempted to minimize his killing of Floyd, calling it “an error made in good faith reliance his own experience as a police officer.”