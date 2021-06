JAPAN– Researchers at a Japanese university conducted an experiment to show how dogs show they do not trust their owners. The scientists concluded that dogs stop obeying your cues when consider you untrustworthy. The team of researchers used an experiment where they pointed to a tub full of food. The dog immediately went to check it out. Later, they pointed to an empty tub. The dog checked it out as well. But after the third time of pointing to the empty tub, the dog refused to go to it. Researchers conducted this experiment on 34 dogs and each time they got the same results.