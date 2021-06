The price trend of LTC token is on an upward trend intraday. LTC/BTC pair is trading positive by 4.5% at 0.003982 BTC. The daily technical chart of LTC token is trying to sustain above support level. According to the pivot level, the key support level in LTC is $125.0. However, if it does move higher, the key observational resistance is $240. In addition, the chart also has a bullish inside candlestick pattern, showing bullish reversal with medium reliability.