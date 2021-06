The amount of time Legal Aid lawyers spend on helping clients with housing issues doubled during the pandemic. “Locally, the biggest indicator of the increase in housing work is reflected in the fact that our office is now focusing about a third of the attorney time on legal matters related to housing — mostly in the area of evictions,” said Managing Attorney Suzanne Saucier. “This is in contrast to pre-pandemic numbers, where about one-sixth of attorney time was spent on housing matters. Our helplines have also seen twice as many families calling for legal help related to housing matters. Even our Senior Legal Helpline has seen seniors’ housing cases double in the past year.”