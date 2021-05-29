Cancel
Owego, NY

US Open Championships come to Champion Speedway Memorial Day Weekend

By Jason Bonsignore
owegopennysaver.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most prestigious events in North America for speedway motorcycle racing, The US Open National Championships, is set to come to Champion Speedway in Owego, N.Y. on May 30, and will feature some of best racers American Speedway has to offer. This year’s Championship series will include two...

www.owegopennysaver.com
