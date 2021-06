A shooting in the early morning hours of Saturday has left one dead and two others injured, according to KWWL. Police were called to the 1400 block of Grant Avenue around 3:45 in the morning on a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man dead in the alley. He has been identified as 23 year old Dayton Matlock of Waterloo. The two women who were injured in the shooting were identified as 39 year old Bobbi Lee of Waterloo and 30 year old Shanayia Hamer of Des Moines. Their injuries were described as non life threatening. The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing at this time.