Is the U.S. Navy’s undersea advantage starting to erode?. The Russian submarine fleet is growing at a steady pace, both qualitatively and quantitatively, and will pose a significant challenge to the United States within five years. In particular, Russia’s advanced Yasen-class submarines are nearly as quiet as the most advanced American submarines, which are widely regarded as the best in the world due to their extremely silent operation. In addition, the Chinese Navy is undergoing rapid modernization and could soon rival the best American and Russian submarines.